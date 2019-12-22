Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

