Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

