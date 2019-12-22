Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

RAD opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

