Robert W. Baird Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $214.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.