Royal Bank of Canada Raises Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $65.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.