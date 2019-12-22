Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

XYL opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock worth $1,301,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

