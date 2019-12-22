Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading 28.5% Higher

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s share price rose 28.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 11,843 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 473,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ruhnn during the second quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

