Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

