Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.97 on Friday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,240,334. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

