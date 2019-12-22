Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 932,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,189,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

