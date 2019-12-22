SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to announce sales of $18.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $13.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $72.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.71. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

