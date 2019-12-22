Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCP stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.45) on Friday. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 672 ($8.84). The company has a market cap of $227.02 million and a PE ratio of 183.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 537.50.

Get Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund alerts:

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.