SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

