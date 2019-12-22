Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $101.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,348 shares of company stock valued at $23,091,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

