Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

