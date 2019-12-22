Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0017 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Binance and IDEX. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $2.33 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

