Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SHCAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharp has an average rating of Hold.

Sharp stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.46. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 167.37%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

