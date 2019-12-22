SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SHECY opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.34. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

