Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $39.44. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 2,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

