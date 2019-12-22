Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSTI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of 381.57 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 40.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.