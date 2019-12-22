Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

SSTI opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of 381.57 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 119,384 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth $2,303,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth $2,696,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

