Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

SFLY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Shutterfly by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 138.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

