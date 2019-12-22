Sidoti Boosts Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $48.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Matson has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.