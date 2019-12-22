Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.50

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $33.61. Silicom shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Silicom by 36.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Silicom by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth $3,540,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

