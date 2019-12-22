Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of SLP opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,495,520. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.