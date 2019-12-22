Soma Price Reaches $0.0116 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Soma has a total market cap of $112,885.00 and $27,263.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soma has traded flat against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057585 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086902 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.85 or 1.00220273 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Soma

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.