Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Share Price

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GOOG opened at $1,349.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.77. The stock has a market cap of $935.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.93.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,137 shares of company stock worth $119,053,686. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

