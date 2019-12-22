Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SMPNY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

