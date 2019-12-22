Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,248,787 shares of company stock valued at $141,298,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. Southern has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

