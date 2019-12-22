Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.

NYSE SO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,248,787 shares of company stock worth $141,298,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

