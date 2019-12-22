Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SWX opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,865,000 after buying an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,477,000 after buying an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

