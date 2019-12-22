SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

