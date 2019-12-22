SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 27th

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

