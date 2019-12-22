SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPMB opened at $26.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19.

