SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

