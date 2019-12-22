SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4972 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

