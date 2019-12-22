SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 27th

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPIP opened at $28.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50.

