Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53.

