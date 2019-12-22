SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (ZJPN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.10 on December 30th

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0993 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:ZJPN opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. SPDR Solactive Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

