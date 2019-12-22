SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $45.73, approximately 673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9578 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 653.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 228,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter.

