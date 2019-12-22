SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 26th

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $45.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.