SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

