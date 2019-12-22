SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

