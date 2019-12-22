SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

PSK stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.