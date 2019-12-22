SPINDLE Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $361,022.00 and $8,790.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00600846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00246506 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005621 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.