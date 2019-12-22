St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Trading Up 8.3%

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 722,168 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

About St George Mining (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

