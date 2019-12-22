Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after buying an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after buying an additional 1,346,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after buying an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,694,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

