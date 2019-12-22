Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Shares of STN opened at C$36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

