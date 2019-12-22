Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $82.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.82.

H stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

