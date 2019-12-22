Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €64.20 ($74.65) and last traded at €64.20 ($74.65), approximately 7,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.00 ($75.58).

SBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

